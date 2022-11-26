West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has reached the final in the penultimate episode of this year's I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Here!

Former rugby player, Mike Tindall MBE, received the fewest number of votes and just misses out on Sunday's finale with Jill Scott, Owen Warner and Mr Hancock the remaining three members left.

The campmates participated in the celebrity cyclone where they battled jets of water, massive balls and lots of slime.

The four campmates participated in the celebrity cyclone. Picture: ITV

Firstly, the episode kicked off with Mr Hancock positioning his gilet with his voting number on the back towards the camera, which Mr Tindall then found amusing to turn around everytime the West Suffolk MP left the area.

They then bid farewell to 36-year-old comedian Seann Walsh before preparing for the cyclone trial by donning superhero-inspired costumes.

Mr Hancock was nicknamed 'The Bronze Bronco' as he powered out of the RV with a Superman-esque pose in bronze spandex shorts and cape.

He said: "It’s going to be absolutely brilliant, I can’t wait."

The aim of the challenge was to trek slightly uphill with chunky stars and place them on star markers on the ground in under ten minutes. Each member would keep a star after touching down the star, with Ms Scott starting with four of them.

The twist is that they were being pelted with waves of water, flying bouncing balls and plenty of slime as they made their way through the course.

The West Suffolk MP dressed up in bronze spandex shorts and a bronze cape. Picture: ITV

Mr Hancock followed Ms Scott who went first with four stars, before he strided forward and took three of her stars.

He then took a couple of big hits to the head and it was hard to make out but he said: "I think my shorts are falling down," after dropping a star, but after a couple of minutes secured his spot with the items.

He was then followed by Mike Tindall and then finally Owen Warner who managed to battle a huge chute of balls and pink water to slam his star home, despite the slippy circumstances.

The four of them celebrated with a big hug together and Mr Hancock said: “Brilliant. It was even more fun than it looks”.

They returned to camp and were rewarded for their efforts with a choc ice that was hidden in the camp that they had to find before it melted.

A game of 'who said what?' was then put on, as the four final members had to match a quote with what a celebrity had said during their time in the jungle.

Impressively, they managed to get all of them right - a perfect 11 out of 11.

Only three campmates now remain. Picture: ITV

The dinner on offer was flathead fish and yams which they all promptly devoured with Mr Hancock cooking the fish.

“I've really been enjoying the cooking and the communal aspect and the fish was a joy to cook," he said.

He said his highlight of the show had been getting the eleven stars with the octopus.

"I was really bricking it - I nearly lost it. But bringing all the 11 stars was magical."

Matt's high point:

Sharing a big hug with the other celebrities after completing the trial before the time ran out.

Matt's jungle low point:

His shorts almost falling down after he dropped a star during the challenge.

