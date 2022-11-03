Matt Hancock has been paid a six-figure sum to appear on ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! reports from national newspapers have said.

The MP for West Suffolk, including Haverhill and Newmarket, has apparently pocketed £400,000 to appear on the reality TV show's 22nd season, which begins this weekend.

The former health secretary, who revealed he would be entering the jungle earlier this week, had his party whip suspended in response, but defended his actions.

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock. Picture by Mark Westley (60417983)

A spokesperson for Matt Hancock said: "Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice Care in Suffolk, and he will, of course, declare the amount he receives from the show to Parliament to ensure complete transparency, as normal."

His appearance in the show has been met with criticism, including by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On Tuesday, a petition was launched by bereaved families calling on ITV to reverse its decision to include him, which currently has nearly 34,000 signatures.

Bookmakers have also earmarked him as an outsider to win the show, with the odds sitting at 25-1.