Matt Hancock has revealed that he received £320,000 for appearing on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me out of Here.

The West Suffolk MP and former health secretary jetted off to the Australian jungle in November, much to the anger of his constituents.

His appearance on the show saw him suspended as a Conservative MP, and during his time on the show, he also received calls from Haverhill Town Council and Newmarket Town Council to resign.

After returning to England following his third placed finish on the show, he announced that he would not be standing as West Suffolk MP at the next general election.

In the latest 'Register of Member's Financial Interests' on the Houses of Parliament website, the former health secretary has also disclosed he received £48,000 for a serialisation of his book, Pandemic Diaries, with the Daily Mail.