Matt Hancock has shown his support for Rishi Sunak in the latest Conservative party leadership election.

The West Suffolk MP has backed the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, who has not yet formally entered the competition.

This comes after Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister on Friday, after just 45 days in the role.

Taking to social media, Matt Hancock wrote: "I have worked incredibly closely with Boris, Rishi and Penny in Government. I admire all three.

"With the challenges we face today: economic crisis and the need to restore authoritative leadership, Rishi Sunak is the best person to lead our country.

"I am voting Rishi and hope you do too," he added.

During the leadership contest earlier this year, Mr Hancock also backed Rishi Sunak in the race.

Penny Mordaunt is the only candidate who has formally entered the contest at this time.