Matt Hancock, MP for West Suffolk, has called for further devolution in the East of England, a move he believes would "unleash the potential of Suffolk."

Speaking in a Westminster Hall debate yesterday morning, the former Health Secretary called for more powers, including that of health and social care, to be decentralised in an effort to "level up" the region.

Mr Hancock said: “Through devolution, we can help to level up. In Suffolk, there is support from the county council, the district councils and all the MPs. That devolution should include the devolution of health because there is no greater levelling up than in health.

Matt Hancock, MP for West Suffolk, has called for further devolution of powers in a Westminster Hall debate

“By combining health and social care in a devolution deal, we can improve people's lives as well as their economic prospects. That is what levelling up is all about.

“In Suffolk, we have excellent local leadership under Matthew Hicks (Leader of Suffolk County Council). There is very strong support for a devolution deal, which will help to unleash the potential of Suffolk," he added.

Speaking of Mr Hancock's suggestion, Neil O'Brien, Minister for Levelling Up, said: "While no single place got everything right in the pandemic, we saw the incredible importance and strength of local government.

“Around the country we have seen trailblazers such as Ben Houchen and Andy Street - amazing local leaders who, when properly empowered, can really change the fortunes of their area.

“We have seen some impressive, joined-up bids from leaders in the east of England who are seeking county deals. Nothing, including the health issues raised, is off the table."

In a further statement, Mr Hancock said devolution of certain powers would "benefit the synchronisation of public services" and make it easier to submit budget requests for infrastructure to improve Suffolk communities.