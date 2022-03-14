Matt Hancock, West Suffolk MP, has said he will open his home to refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine.

In a post on social media this afternoon, Mr Hancock said he "strongly welcomes" the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme which will allow people across the UK to offer a room or home rent-free to Ukrainians.

"I will be signing up and opening my home to support our Ukrainian friends," he added.

The former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care also urged other UK families to follow suit.

"I urge everyone who is able to help to register and welcome a family in desperate need. We must stand with Ukraine," he wrote.

This comes as a Southwold councillor has urged the town council to allow Ukrainian refugees to stay in empty homes along the coast.