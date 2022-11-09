Matt Hancock, West Suffolk MP, is seen crawling through dark tunnels and wading through sludge during his first trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

A teaser shared by ITV ahead of Wednesday night’s show showed the former health secretary, 44, screaming as insects and thick liquid are poured on him from above.

Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh were confirmed as the two late entries to the series during Tuesday’s episode, with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announcing they would go straight into their first trial.

Matt Hancock is seen wading through sludge in a teaser for the episode. Picture: ITV

In the preview video, the pair are seen navigating a series of dark tunnels while wearing hard hats in search of stars.

At a junction, Hancock asks, “Which way do you want me to go?” prompting Walsh to respond: “I’m not a sat-nav, I don’t know!”

McPartlin and Donnelly are seen laughing as the pair argue.

Sean Walsh. Picture: Ian West/PA

Following the announcement that he would be participating in the show, the West Suffolk MP had the Conservative Party whip removed and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also expressed his “disappointment” at the decision to sign up.

Speaking ahead of his debut on the show, Hancock said: “I have never come across a snake at close quarters and so I am pretty worried about anything to do with snakes.

“I am not claustrophobic or at least I haven’t been found to be but that’s the thing about I’m A Celebrity – it is the unknown.

“I’ve watched the show over the years, I love how it gets down to the essence of people but it’s really entertaining as well.”

A teaser clip of Matt Hancock's debut I'm A Celeb Bushtucker Trial shows the MP screeching with comedian Seann Walsh as they sludge through mud and bugs



Read more here: https://t.co/mAz4HU6Brz pic.twitter.com/UtJu9we2lg — ITV News (@itvnews) November 9, 2022

Addressing whether he thinks his colleagues in Parliament and the British public will be voting for him to do trials, he added: “I wouldn’t be surprised if I end up doing some of the trials.

“I am hoping I can win some stars for the camp, but most of all I am looking forward to being myself.”

He said that after the show he plans to return to Suffolk to hold a surgery with his constituents there, adding: “There are lots of different ways to communicate with the public and we (politicians) are wrong if we think you can only do that on the traditional political shows where you are mainly only talking to people who take an active interest in politics.

“It’s important we engage with everyone including young people in who our politicians are and this programme is a good way to do that. I am looking forward to it.”

Seann Walsh will also make his debut in the Australian jungle on Wednesday night (Ian West/PA)

During Tuesday’s episode, tensions began to grow between Boy George and Charlene White.

The Culture Club singer described the journalist as “very controlling” as the pair clashed over cooking and camp organisation.

Later during the episode, comedian Babatunde Aleshe successfully completed the Horrifying Heights challenge, securing all nine stars and earning the maximum number of meals for camp.

Former Lioness Jill Scott and Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner also won a night in the more comfortable sleeping place of the RV.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.