Health Secretary Matt Hancock is self-isolating after receiving an alert from the NHS Covid-19 app.

Mr Hancock, West Suffolk MP, said he will be staying at home until Sunday following the alert last night.

In a video posted on Twitter, he said: "This self-isolation is perhaps the most important part of all the social distancing because I know from the app that I've been in close contact with somebody who has tested positive and this is how we break the chains of transmission.

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is self-isolating. Picture by Mark Westley

"So you must follow these rules like I'm going to.

"I've got to work from home for the next six days and together, by doing this, by following this and all the other panoply of rules that we've had to put in place we can get through this and beat this virus."

Last night I was alerted by the @NHSCOVID19app to self isolate so I’ll be staying at home & not leaving at all until Sunday.



We all have a part to play in getting this virus under control. pic.twitter.com/MaN1EI7UyY — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) January 19, 2021

