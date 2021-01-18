Health Secretary Matt Hancock has spoken out about his Good Morning Britain interview which has been dubbed 'one of the most excruciating pieces of British political TV ever'.

Last week's clip of Mr Hancock, West Suffolk MP, refusing to say whether he regretted voting against extending free school meals attracted nearly 30 million views.

The Independent said it 'may well end up going down as one of the most excruciating pieces of British political TV ever'.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, West Suffolk MP. Picture by Mark Westley

In the interview with Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, Mr Hancock said: "I'm really glad that we're able to send out food for those who receive free school meals when schools are in and I'm really glad that we're able to do that when schools are out."

Challenged repeatedly whether he regretted voting against it, Mr Hancock said: "I'm really glad it's been resolved and we've sorted it out and I'm going to use my own words to describe my own feelings on this one."

In an interview with Suffolk News on Friday, when asked about the exchange, Mr Hancock said: "Rather than having words put into my own mouth I would prefer to describe my own position.

"Lots of people try to put words into my mouth and what I like to do is describe what I think."

On Good Morning Britain today, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi was asked about the issue.

He said Mr Hancock had done 'thousands of hours of interviews' and since March had been working seven days a week and 19 hour days to manage a pandemic 'every country is struggling with'.

When Mr Morgan noted that ministers should 'just own' making a mistake, Mr Zahawi said sometimes 'you get votes in parliament which is a stunt.'

