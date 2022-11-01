Matt Hancock has been suspended as a Conservative MP after joining the cast of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

The West Suffolk MP risked being punished at Westminster for going on the ITV show as when Tory colleague Nadine Dorries went to the Australian jungle in 2012 she had the whip suspended.

Chief Whip Simon Hart MP said: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock. Picture: Mark Westley

A political ally of Matt Hancock's said: "I'm A Celeb is the most watched show on TV. Matt doesn’t expect to serve in Government again, so it's an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the 12million Brits who tune in every single night.

"Matt has told the whips in Parliament and he will use his time in the jungle to promote his dyslexia campaign.

"Matt has an excellent team working with him in West Suffolk, but producers have agreed that he can communicate with them if there's an urgent constituency matter.

"Matt has always believed in communicating directly with the people he represents – whether that’s getting out and pounding the streets in West Suffolk, through all sorts of media or via those press conferences.

"There are many ways to do the job of being an MP. Whether he's in camp for one-day or three weeks, there are very few places people will be able to see a politician as they really are.

"Where better to show the human side of those who make these decisions than with the most watched programme on TV?

"Politicians like Matt must go to where the people are - particularly those who are politically disengaged. Matt's of the view that we must embrace popular culture. Rather than looking down on reality TV, we should see it for what it is - a powerful tool to get our message heard by younger generations.

"Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk, and he will, of course, declare the amount he receives from the show to Parliament to ensure complete transparency, as normal.

"When he was first approached to take part – while he was flattered and naturally curious - it didn’t take him too long to turn the opportunity down because of the instability government was facing at the time. Now though, the government is stable. Rishi Sunak has made a great start and the whole of the Conservative party is united behind him. Rishi has a big majority, so he can get his agenda through Parliament.

"Matt's talked to the whips, in the same way any MP would when going on a foreign visit, which happens all the time. As I say, Matt doesn’t expect to serve in Government again, but he can support Rishi and the Government in different ways.

"This is an amazing opportunity to engage with the public and talk about issues he really cares about - including his dyslexia campaign."

Mr Hancock was among supporters of Rishi Sunak who welcomed the new leader to Conservative headquarters last week but was overlooked for a ministerial job under the new Prime Minister.

He had also reportedly been considering a run to be chair of the Treasury Select Committee, but pulled out of the race on Monday.