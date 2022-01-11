Former health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has tested positive for Covid-19 after contracting the virus for a second time.

Mr Hancock said on Twitter tonight he has been self-isolating at home since Monday afternoon.

He said: “Yesterday afternoon I tested positive for coronavirus. I’ve been isolating at home since then.

Former Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock.

“Thankfully I feel fine. Much better than last time and that’s thanks to the vaccine.

Get your booster now if you haven’t already.”

Mr Hancock initially contracted the virus in April 2020 at the height of the first wave of the pandemic, before vaccines were available.

He was forced to resign as health secretary in June 2021 after the leak of CCTV footage showing him in a romantic clinch in his office with aide, Gina Coladangelo, in breach of social-distancing rules at the time.