West Suffolk MP and former UK health secretary Matt Hancock is set to enter the I'm A Celebrity... jungle.

Mr Hancock will be one of the latecomers parachuted in for the TV show, with ten celebrities set to enter the jungle when it kicks off this Sunday.

The MP will join singer Boy George and broadcaster Chris Moyles.

Matt Hancock has been announced as one of the contestants in this year's series.

A political ally of Mr Hancock said: "I'm A Celeb is the most watched show on TV. Matt doesn’t expect to serve in government again, so it's an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the 12 million Brits who tune in every single night.

"Matt has told the whips in Parliament, and he will use his time in the jungle to promote his dyslexia campaign.

"Matt has an excellent team working with him in West Suffolk, but producers have agreed that he can communicate with them if there's an urgent constituency matter.

"Matt has always believed in communicating directly with the people he represents – whether that’s getting out and pounding the streets in West Suffolk, through all sorts of media, or via those press conferences.

"There are many ways to do the job of being an MP.

"Whether he's in camp for one day or three weeks, there are very few places people will be able to see a politician as they really are.

"Where better to show the human side of those who make these decisions than with the most watched programme on TV?

"Politicians like Matt must go to where the people are - particularly those who are politically disengaged.

"Matt's of the view that we must embrace popular culture. Rather than looking down on reality TV, we should see it for what it is – a powerful tool to get our message heard by younger generations.

"Matt will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk, and he will, of course, declare the amount he receives from the show to Parliament to ensure complete transparency, as normal.

"When he was first approached to take part – while he was flattered and naturally curious – it didn’t take him too long to turn the opportunity down because of the instability government was facing at the time.

"Now, though, the government is stable. Rishi Sunak has made a great start and the whole of the Conservative party is united behind him. Rishi has a big majority, so he can get his agenda through Parliament.

"Matt's talked to the whips, in the same way any MP would when going on a foreign visit, which happens all the time.

"As I say, Matt doesn’t expect to serve in government again, but he can support Rishi and the government in different ways.

"This is an amazing opportunity to engage with the public and talk about issues he really cares about – including his dyslexia campaign."

No formal date has been announced for Mr Hancock's entry to the jungle.