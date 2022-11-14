Matt's Jungle Jaunt: Hancock is jungle leader and facing ANOTHER trial

So Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is finally leader on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here - but for him it's not the lead role he had longed for all those months ago.

No, Mr Hancock is leader of the jungle but that job looks just as frosty and potentially fraught with in-fighting as any role he coveted in Westminster.

Earlier in the day, Hancock had come across a rather unfriendly scorpion, which had stung him.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Then he bagged NINE stars for campmate meals in the House of Horror trial, where he came across all manner of creeping insets and snakes in a hidden stars challenge.

The unforgiving, if that's the right word, UK public have once again voted Hancock in pole position for tonight's trial - Deserted Down Under. But hats off to the West Suffolk member - he's faced every task head-on so far and shows little sign of wilting under all the challenges and all the backbiting and plotting in camp.

And your view?

Joe Sadler, of Stowmarket, said: “Matt has certainly divided opinion during his short time in the camp and I think if his previous antics were never to have happened, he’d be coming across rather well.

"Unfortunately for Mr Hancock, they did happen. Making it extremely difficult not only to like, but trust what you are seeing on screen is really a true reflection of who the former health secretary is."

Travis Wright, an 18-year-old multimedia journalism student at West Suffolk College, told us after the show last night: "Matt Hancock is camp leader - and that's a sentence that doesn't get any less ridiculous the more times you read it or say it out loud. I have a feeling the public may have thought they were voting for the next trial as opposed to who should be up for camp leader. Nevertheless, Hancock beat Tindall in the challenge and now is camp leader, along with his deputy Charlene.

"Boy George, perhaps unsurprisingly - is absolutely incandescent with annoyance and is not a happy camper seeing Hancock take the new chair, the RV and the ability to assign roles in the jungle.

"He's been voted *AGAIN* for the next trial. You would be forgiven for maybe feeling a touch of sorrow for him now."

MATT'S JUNGLE HIGH:

Tackling his fear of snakes for nine stars - and winning the blindfolded challenge to become jungle leader.

MATT'S BUSHTUCKER LOW:

Becoming jungle leader - he would have been smarter to let Mike Tindall win that one. Oh, and getting bitten by that scorpion. You may not have heard about that...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight on ITV and ITV Hub.