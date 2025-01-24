A maximum increase of an authority's Council Tax will be discussed as leaders are set to take their first look at their budget.

Council Tax for West Suffolk residents living in Band D properties could increase by the referendum limit of 2.99 per cent, to £203.67 in the 2025/26 financial year.

The increase, alongside other budget proposals, will be discussed by members of West Suffolk's performance and audit scrutiny committee on Thursday.

West Suffolk councillors are due to discuss increasing Council Tax by the maximum amount. Picture: Jason Noble.

Cllr Diane Hind, the authority's lead for finance, said the council would aim to cover 80 per cent of the true cost of services.

She said: "Importantly, it will deliver the services and initiatives that make a real difference to the lives, health and prosperity of our communities, and businesses.

"We will continue to make the West Suffolk pound go further and deliver efficiencies and value for money."

Cllr Diane Hind, the lead for finance, said the budget would deliver initiatives in West Suffolk. Picture: Joao Santos

The council's forecasts have Council Tax increase every year until 2028/29, with the average bill Band D property set to hike to £222.30 — most homes in the district are in lower bands and will pay less.

In December, councillors agreed to extend a relief scheme covering the entirety of residents' Council Tax bill for the most vulnerable.

The report to be presented to councillors outlines extra pressures of around £600,000 relating to extra demand, inflation, and an increase in employers' national insurance contribution, combined with a decrease in Government funding of just over £400,000.

Going forward, the authority believes it will need to make £1 million in efficiency savings every year.

Looking ahead the report has identified what the best and worst case scenarios would be depending on different levels of Government funding.

For the 2026/27 financial year, the council's predicted best case scenario would be £1.8 million in excess money, while the worst case would be equivalent to a £7.2 million financial gap — for 2028/29, these would be a £4.2 million excess and £4.6 million shortfall respectively.

Despite the potential gaps, the report stated it was unlikely the worst case scenarios come true.

It read: "It is unlikely that the government would implement the worst-case scenario, so this should be seen as an illustration of impact and if that was to happen.

"It is envisaged that transitional funding would be made available to soften the reduction over a period of time so as not to create such a cliff edge."

In the meantime, the council's earmarked reserves pot is set to decrease from £48 million in April this year, to £34.6 million by the end of March 2029.

Following Thursday's discussion, cabinet members will have their own debate early next month before a final decision is reached during the full council meeting on February 25.