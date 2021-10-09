Fast food giant McDonald's has submitted plans to make changes at one of its Suffolk drive-throughs.

The company has applied to West Suffolk Council to make alterations at the Fiveways restaurant in Barton Mills.

It wants to reconfigure the drive-through lane to incorporate side by side ordering and introduce an island for signage.

McDonald's at Fiveways in Barton Mills. Picture: Google

The plans include an attached enclosure at the back of the restaurant and a customer order display unit.

McDonald's has also sought advertisement consent to replace signs at the drive through with four internally illuminated free standing menu boards and one internally illuminated digital booth screen.

