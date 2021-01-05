McDonald's is to close all its branches in Suffolk for walk-in takeaways from 11pm today.

The fast-food giant issued a statement saying that it would have to temporarily shut its doors due to the start of the third national lockdown.

But burger fans need not totally despair - it will still be operating its drive-thru and delivery services.

It tweeted to say its dine-in and walk-in takeaway services would be temporarily closed in all restaurants from 11pm today "while we review and verify any additional enhanced safety measures for these services".

It also warned: "With smaller teams and social distancing in the kitchen it will take longer to serve you."

McDonald's is to shut temporarily for walk-in takeaways from tonight. Picture: Chris Davey

