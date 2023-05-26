A Suffolk referee who took charge at a record-breaking match for the women’s game has described her experience as surreal.

Emily Heaslip,29, who lives in Bury St Edmunds, was the referee at the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final earlier in May, when Chelsea beat Manchester United.

The match saw 77,390 fans flock to the iconic stadium which was a world record for a domestic women’s match.

Left to right, Reserve Assistant Referee Sophie Dennington, Assistant Referee Chloe-Ann Small,Referee Emily Heaslip, from Bury St Edmunds, Assistant Referee Georgia Ball and Fourth Official Abi Byrne, also from Suffolk. Picture: Submitted

Emily said: “It was really surreal and still is now, thinking about it. When we first walked out of the tunnel towards the red carpet, the sound of eruption from the fans and warmth from the fire explosions is something I’ll never forget.”

“During the game, I don’t really notice the atmosphere as I am concentrating on what’s in front of me. When Chelsea scored, the noise from the celebration was something I’ll remember as well.

“I don’t think this occasion will ever sink in. Of course, I’m really proud to have refereed the Cup final, but more importantly seeing my parents in the crowd and seeing how much it meant to them, that’s the cherry on the cake for me.”

Referee Emily Heaslip officiating a match in Suffolk. Picture: Mecha Morton

One of Emily’s stand-out moments from cup final day was when she got to meet up with her family at the end of the match.

She said: “My mum burst into tears and gave me a massive hug, that will live with me forever. I owe her so much.”

Emily said she could never have imagined refereeing a Women’s FA Cup Final if it hadn’t been for Trevor Pollard: ‘one of the nicest blokes in refereeing and one of the most respected coaches in Suffolk’.

Now Emily is preparing for the end of the Barclays Women’s Super League season this weekend, before taking a well deserved break.

Referee Emily Heaslip in action. Picture: Mecha Morton

She now has ambitions to officiate at a high level in the men’s game as well.

“I’m still operating on both the men’s and women’s pathways. so it’s busy.

“I go on one game at a time, but talking next career focus, I’d love to be on the EFL in a few seasons and regularly operating internationally within the women’s game,” said Emily.