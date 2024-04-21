From politicians and doctors to families and friends, runners from Suffolk will be heading to the capital today to take part in this year’s London Marathon.

People from Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Sudbury, Haverhill, Needham Market and Beccles will be racing towards the finishing line from 10am, with BBC One coverage starting at 8.30am.

Here’s our list of the runners from Suffolk to cheer for with links to donate to their each of their charities

From left, Imogen Senior, Lindsay Law, Ben Turner and Stef Buchan. Picture: Mark Westley

BURY ST EDMUNDS

- Imogen Senior, Lindsay Law, Stef Buchan and Ben Turner

Members of staff from St Benedict's Catholic School will be lacing up their trainers today including, headteacher Imogen Senior and assistant headteacher Lindsay Law, who will be embarking on their second marathon after completing the challenge in 2022.

The pair are fund-raising for the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD), which helps support those living in poverty around the world. To donate to Imogen, click here, and for Lindsay, click here.

Also from the school is Stef Buchan, who is taking on the race following a significant birthday last year, aiming to prove to herself that you are never too old to achieve your goals.

Meanwhile, Ben Turner is raising funds for Breast Cancer Now, is a charity very close to his heart as his mum was diagnosed with the disease in 2021. Click here to donate.

Richard Collyer with his granddaughter Mimi. Picture: My WiSH Charity

- Richard Collyer

Richard Collyer is dedicating his run to the maternity team at West Suffolk Hospital, who cared for his granddaughter Mimi after she suffered a series of seizures and was diagnosed with a severe bleed on the brain.

The bleeding has stopped but Mimi remains in hospital after being transferred to Addenbrooke’s, in Cambridge. Click here to donate to Richard as he raises funds for My WiSH.

Bury Town assistant manager Paul Musgrove with Darren Chessum and James Yeandle. Picture: Submitted

- Paul ‘Muzzy’ Musgrove, Darren Chessum and James Yeandle

Bury Town assistant manager Paul Musgrove, known as Muzzy, is taking on his second marathon with his friends Darren Chessum and James Yeandle.

The trio are raising funds for The Lord's Taverners, which helps disabled young people get into sports and empowers them to overcome the challenges they face. Click here to donate.

Robin Cutler. Picture: Submitted

- Robin Cutler

Businessman Robin Cutler is taking on today’s race to raise money for the Bury and West Suffolk branch of the Samaritans.

On Sunday evening, St Edmundsbury Cathedral will be lit up green to raise awareness of the mental health charity. To donate to Robin, click here.

Carrie Treneman. Picture: Bill Treneman

- Carrie Treneman

Carrie Treneman will be running through the capital to raise money for The Stroke Association after she suffered from a stroke in December 2021.

The nurse, who was fully paralysed down her left side, is proudly wearing the words ‘stroke survivor’ on her running vest following her road to recovery. Click here to sponsor Carrie.

Ryan Thomas. Picture: PA / Submitted

- Ryan Thomas

Assistant principal Ryan Thomas is hoping to encourage students at Beck Row Primary Academy to set ambitious aspirations – like running 26.2 miles.

The money Mr Thomas raises will be put towards a school trip to Hunstanton. Click here to donate.

Eamon Balaam. Picture: Submitted

- Eamon Balaam

Eamon Balaam, of Thurston, is taking on the race after suffering a knee injury last April.

He is running in aid of Emmaus Suffolk, which helps support vulnerable people at risk of homelessness.

After five months of physiotherapy, Eamon is eager for race day, despite only ever running a 10km race before. Click here to sponsor Eamon.

Jess Yallop. Picture: Submitted

- Jess Yallop

Another Bury runner is Jess Yallop, who is running in memory of her cousin Sophie who died of cancer at the age of 25.

Jess is raising funds for Teenage Cancer Trust and said she would be reminding herself of how proud Sophie would be while she endures the mammoth challenge. To donate, click here.

Dr Will Dean. Picture: My WiSH Charity

- Dr Will Dean

Dr Dean is taking a break from working as an emergency department consultant at West Suffolk Hospital to take on today’s marathon.

He is fund-raising for My WiSH and was due to run in last year’s marathon but missed out due to an injury. Click here to donate.

Steve Saunders. Picture: My WiSH Charity

- Steve Saunders

Also running for My WiSH is Steve Saunders who is taking on his second marathon today.

Steve’s money raised will go towards an activity assistant for West Suffolk Hospital’s G4 ward, to support elderly residents with group activities like bingo and cards. To donate, click here.

Abbie Terry and Arthur Leaf. Picture: Submitted

- Arthur Leaf and Abbie Terry

Friends from Bury Arthur Leaf and Abbie Terry are running in honour of their boss and friend Alexandra Barker, who has recovered from a rare myxoid liposarcoma cancer.

The duo from Folk Café are raising funds for Sarcoma UK. To donate to Arthur, click here, and for Abbie, click here.

Matt Hancock. Picture: Mark Westley

NEWMARKET

- Matt Hancock

One famous face you might spot on television today is West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock who is running in aid of Accessible Learning Foundation (ALF).

He set up the organisation in October to help those with neurodivergent conditions, including ADHD, dyslexia and autism.

Mr Hancock, who had his dyslexia identifed after he left school, is aiming to raise £10,000 with his efforts. To donate, click here.

- Charlie Jones

Charlie Jones is raising funds for Racing Welfare after growing up in the home of horse racing.

The Newmarket-based charity provides professional guidance and practical help to all those who work in the sport. Click here to donate.

Barley Woodock. Picture: Submitted

HAVERHILL

- Barley Woodcock

Accountant Barley Woodcock will be enduring today’s challenge for Little Havens Children’s Hospice, which offers specialised care and support for children with complex or incurable conditions.

A keen runner, the father-of-three has never ran a marathon before – but he has completed a 50km in December 2021. Click here to sponsor Barely.

Andy Brown. Picture: Submitted

- Andy Brown

Another runner from Haverhill is Andy Brown, who is taking on both today’s London Marathon and the Great North Run in September to raise money for Diabetes UK.

Andy has already completed the Cambridge Half Marathon on March 3, so today’s finish will see him two thirds of the way through his triple running challenge. Click here to donate.

Ashlea Akinwumi. Picture: Submitted

- Ashlea Akinwumi

In honour of her late grandfather, Ashlea Akinwumi is running the 26.2 miles for The Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust (ACT).

She is taking on the race as a thank you for the treatment and care her grandad, Arthur Armatage, received before his death in October last year. To donate to Ashlea, click here.

Simon Gallo. Picture: Submitted

SUFFOLK

- Simon Gallo

Veteran runner Simon Gallo, of Stratford St Andrew, will be embarking on his 31st marathon in memory of his friend Chris, who died last June after a 24-year battle with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Today will be Simon’s 29th consecutive London Marathon and he is raising funds for Leukaemia UK. To donate to Simon, click here.

David, Terry and Chanelle Dowding, together with Chloe Lowman. Picture: Richard Marsham

- The Dowding Team

A group of four from Sudbury will be running in memory of Jonnie Dowding, who died suddenly in December 2022.

Jonnie’s brothers Terry and Dave, sister-in-law Chanelle and partner Chloe Lowman will be taking on the challenge as a team while collecting funds for Brain Research UK. Click here to donate.

Fran Goodwin and Sophie Clark with Henry, seven. Picture: Submitted

- Sophie Clark and Fran Goodwin

Best friends Sophie Clark and Fran Goodwin, who met at a fitness class in Needham Market, are taking on the race to get a seven-year-old with cerebral palsy his first wheelchair.

A wheelchair for Fran’s son Henry, who is a pupil at Riverwalk School, in Bury, would give him the chance to be more independent and mobile for the future.

The funds are being raised for Whizz Kidz, a charity which supports children like Henry to be more mobile. To donate, click here.

Christopher Knoglinger. Picture: Submitted

- Christopher Knoglinger

Book binder Christopher Knoglinger, of Beccles, will be hitting the pavement today after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in December 2022.

Christopher decided to take on the challenge after his diagnosis prompted a desire to complete the iconic race.

He has a prominent tremor in his right arm so he carries a water bottle while running as the weight causes it to stop.

Christopher is fund-raising for Parkinson’s UK and to donate click here.

