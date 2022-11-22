A heroic dog with a traumatic past is up for a top award after raising the alarm when he sensed a school pupil was about to have an epileptic fit.

Chance, who works with pupils with additional needs alongside his owner Sam Lee-McCloud, was at Bottisham Village College when he alerted the Year 11 pupil that something was wrong.

Within minutes she slumped to the floor and had an epileptic fit but Chance’s intervention gave her some warning which allowed her to lay down rather than fall.

Following the incident in May, her family nominated him for the Animal Star Awards as Animal Hero of the Year with a virtual ceremony to be held on Saturday, November 26.

Mrs Lee-McCloud, who is an animal assisted teacher and takes Chance to spend time with children at West Suffolk Hospital as a Pets as Therapy volunteer, said: “I’m just so proud of him. I think he deserves it as he’s such a lovely dog.”

Chance, a German Spitz who is about four-years-old, is a rescue dog from the Serbia-Bosnia border.

When he arrived at Mrs Lee-McCloud’s Isleham home 18 months ago he had injuries consistent with a shockwave from an explosive device and still has PTSD.

Mrs Lee-McCloud, 60, said she understood the explosive device from the Bosnian War was found during demolition works and it is believed Chance’s owner trod on it and died, with Chance caught in the blast.

Originally a wedding dress designer, she became a teacher in 2001 after supporting her son Daniel, who has autism, during his school years.

She entered specialist education about 10 years ago. After losing her job due to the pandemic, she worked as a special educational needs co-ordinator in Beck Row and later launched her own alternative provision as a specialist teacher with her dog.

Mrs Lee-McCloud has volunteered with Chance every Monday morning since August on the Rainbow Ward at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

She said: "The minute you bring him into the building everybody wants to make a fuss.

"We spend time with some of the staff who need support but also spend time with any patients. He loves it - he’s so gentle with the children when they’re upset and he calms them down."

