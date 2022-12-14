Despite turning 100 in October, Nelson Swinney still works and takes a taxi or bus to the firm where he has been hailed as an inspiration.

The RAF veteran commutes once or twice a week from his Chedburgh home to Tristel, based near Newmarket, as he has done for 26 years.

Mr Swinney handles filing, invoices, financing and other administrative roles at the company, which was founded by his youngest son in his father’s spare bedroom in 1993.

Nelson Swinney always dreamt of becoming an RAF pilot. Picture: Paul Swinney

He said the job gives him a social life he otherwise wouldn’t have if he retired, and also helps keep him active.

Mr Swinney said: “I really enjoy the work I do and it’s good to be able to work with family.

“I’ve been involved in the business in some form since it was founded.

Nelson Swinney with his son Paul. Picture: Paul Swinney

“I previously worked in administration for both Essex and Berkshire County Councils, so my years of experience really help me do my best despite my age.”

Tristel manufactures disinfectants for hospitals.

It is based in Lynx Business Park and has over 220 employees worldwide.

Mr Swinney turned 100 on October 21.

Outside of work, he enjoys walking to stay fit and reading to help wind down.

He still heads to the shop to buy his own groceries and likes to get out and about.

During the Second World War, he served as an air-frame fitter for the RAF, serving in North Africa, and always dreamt of being a pilot.

In 2017, his sons Paul and John made his dream come true with a flight in a Spitfire at Duxford Airfield.

The Bury Free Press covered this monumental occasion.

Paul Swinney, his youngest son who is also the boss of Tristel, said his father was a marvellous man who lights up any room he’s in.

He added: “People here love him. He’ll walk into the offices, and if people are feeling down, his presence always cheers people up.

“More importantly, I feel, is that if people are feeling a little down, just seeing him inspires their work.”