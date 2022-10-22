The managing director of a renowned haulage company scooped Business Leader of the Year in the Bury Free Press Business Awards.

Roland Hollings was as popular winner at the awards, held at the Apex in Bury St Edmunds, and impressed judges with his successful leadership, enabling him to build up a large portfolio of companies.

This Business Leader of the Year Award, sponsored by Ashtons Legal, was created to recognise a business personality who best represents achievements and longevity.

Roland Hollings receives his award from Geoff Hazelwood, partner at Ashtons Legal. Picture by Richard Marsham

The award acknowledges the winner’s sustained achievements within the business community in West Suffolk, during a distinguished career.

A & R Group of companies, based in Risby, was originally founded in 2007.

Since then, Roland Hollings has developed and run a large portfolio of successful businesses.

The company prides itself on delivering promises and strives to go the extra mile.

The company is constantly looking at ways to grow all of the business by means of investment across all fronts.

Roland was also at the forefront of a convoy providing relief aid to the Ukrainian border facilitating the logistics and the delivery.

Highly Commended

Laura Morrison has strived to make Your Telemarketing Ltd, of Bury St Edmunds, stand out in a competitive market.

She helps small and medium sized businesses increase their turnover in an affordable and manageable way.

Highly Commended - Laura Morrison

Laura also runs a number of seminars to enhance small business owners’ knowledge of marketing, giving them support and advice.

Laura is an employer who supports working parents to fit their employment around family commitments.

She also regularly gives up her own time to volunteer for several organisations.

Ashtons Legal sponsored the Business Leader of the Year Award

