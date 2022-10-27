A family-run hotel group has won the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Award's Business of the Year.

Mildenhall-based Cameron Ventures Group has shown impressive post-pandemic growth, with significant community engagement and local employment through its four hotels in East Anglia.

The hotels are members of the Best Western Affiliation but are independently owned and run and have displayed an impressive period of development, including acquisitions, investment and engagement across West Suffolk.

Cameron Ventures Group receive their award at the Apex. Picture: Richard Marsham

This award goes to a business which has demonstrated outstanding achievements during the past 18 months.

The judging team were looking for a business whose growth, ambition and resilience has enabled it to stand out from the crowd, as well as deliver its strategy during challenging times.

Cameron Ventures picked up the award at the annual awards ceremony on October 14, held at the Apex.

Highly commended

Portable Space is an established, market-leading company which provides a wide range of new and used shipping containers and portable buildings for sale and hire in the UK.

During the pandemic, its team worked tirelessly to support local NHS and emergency services with additional storage and accommodation.

Portable Space were highly commended

In the past 18 months, the company, which now employs 60 people, has doubled its turnover, and this success has enabled it to support various local organisations and charities as well as investing in training.

