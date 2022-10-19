An upbeat, positive and enthusiastic officer manager has scooped this year's Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Award for Employee of the Year.

Claire Sadler, of Your Telemarketing, Bury St Edmunds, picked up the title at the annual awards ceremony last Friday at the Apex, to great applause.

Nominees for this award have gone the extra mile in their role to achieve something amazing, or overcome adversity in their professional life, to deliver excellent service.

Claire Sadler receives her award from Phil Stittle, West Suffolk College, business development director. Picture: Richard Marsham

This person is a role model to their colleagues.

Claire Sadler started working with Your Telemarketing in February 2019 and quickly proved her strength as an executive.

She brings a vital energy to the Bury St Edmunds business, enthuses the team and creates an environment where everyone is happy to work, and striving to achieve great results.

Claire provides a service that others can rely on and this was rewarded in her promotion to office manager.

She manages all employees and business administration, always staying upbeat and positive.

The award is sponsored by West Suffolk College.