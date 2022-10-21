An innovative business in Bury St Edmunds where people meet to play board games while enjoying a cafe atmosphere has won this year's Bury Free Press Business Award for Best New Start-Up.

The award, presented at the Apex last Friday, is for the businesses of tomorrow and beyond and judges looked for small to medium sized enterprises with big ambitions, proving they are geared up for the challenges ahead.

The award celebrates new companies and recognises those who have exceeded targets for growth and financial performance.

Shuffle Board Game Cafe receive their award from Alex Till, CEO of Menta, and event host, Goldie Sayers. Picture Richard Marsham

Judges were also looking for ingenuity by taking new ideas or business concepts to market.

Shuffle Board Game Cafe, where people play amazing board games in a friendly, café environment, is an innovative new business in the heart of Bury St Edmunds.

The venue has a wonderful community spirit and has enriched the lives of many local people in and around the town by bringing a new activity that was not previously available.

This new independent business also has a real passion to make a positive contribution to the local community.

Highly Commended

West Suffolk Hive was highly commended in the category.

Amongst many achievements, the community interest company has supported students from SENDAT Academy (Priory School) in achieving employability skills and building their confidence and self esteem.

It offers supported group, work experience opportunities for SEND students who love to visit the Hive, a family centred space in a natural environment for foster a connection with nature.

Highly Commended: West Suffolk Hive.

It also provided students with an an amazing place to go throughout the difficult period of the pandemic.

