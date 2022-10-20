A landmark Bury St Edmunds hotel scooped the top spot for customer service at this year's Bury Free Press Business Awards.

Staff at The Angel Hotel, on Angel Hill, impressed judges with their attention to detail through the toughest of times.

They collected their award at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards last Friday, at the Apex, attended by more than 250 people.

Our Bury St Edmunds chair, Maria Broadbent, presents the award to The Angel Hotel. Event host Goldie Sayers, right. Picture: Richard Marsham

The Customer Service award recognises individuals and teams who have demonstrated exceptional service, and who go above and beyond customer expectations.

Staff at The Angel Hotel, Bury St Edmunds, worked tirelessly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite it being an incredibly tough time, staff adapted to the many changes that were implemented during this testing time.

They did this with the utmost professionalism and with genuine passion for their service, always making sure to focus on the details.

A key landmark in the town, the hotel, a stunning ivy clad Georgian building in the centre of town, offers a blend of modern comfort with history and tradition. It also features an award-winning eaterie and bar.

The hotel restaurant was also again this year listed in the AA Restaurant Guide.

Highly Commended

Highly commended in the category was the Shuffle Board Game Cafe, Bury St Edmunds.

Shuffle Board Game Cafe has brought something unique to Bury St Edmunds, and regularly receives feedback that the customer service is second to none.

Highly Commended - Shuffle Board Game Cafe

This family-friendly business has created a safe place for those looking to try something new in a sociable environment.

Its many gaming nights, including charity events, have helped form lifelong friendships and build a community.

Our Bury St Edmunds sponsored the Customer Service award

You can take a look back at all the pictures from the awards night here