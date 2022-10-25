A company which repairs roads in an environmentally friendly manner has scooped this year's Bury Free Press West Suffolk Award for environment.

Roadfill Limited, based in Haverhill, is an innovative company founded by Christie Raptaki.

Christie was pregnant in 2017 when she hit a pothole with such force that it caused her waters to break.

Christie Raptaki of Roadfill Ltd receives the award from Bury Free Press Editor and awards founder, Barry Peters. Event host, Goldie Sayers, left. Picture: Richard Marsham

Determined to make roads safer, Christie developed a method of using waste plastics to repair and lay new roads.

This process reduces plastic waste and the bitumen required.

Christie, a civil engineer, has a self starter approach and is CEO of the company.

For this award the judges were looking to celebrate those organisations and individuals transforming their business – with a key focus on reducing carbon footprint.

The Green award recognises the importance of having green credentials and how a business can take positive steps to help the environment.

Christie collected her award at the ceremony on October 14 at the Apex.

Highly Commended

Still Good Food is a charity aiming to reduce the environmental impact of food waste in Bury St Edmunds.

It began life as the Best Before Project in 2017, when it began rescuing food, reaching its ‘best before’ date, mainly from supermarkets.

Highly Commended - Still Good Food

It then redistributed this within the local community through its shop, for donations.

The project has been so successful, it secured a number of grants and has now taken on its first two paid-members of staff and opened a second shop at Freedom Church, in Great Barton. It also has a growing farm rescue project to save produce that would otherwise remain un-picked.

For all the pictures from the event, click here