A family-run hotel group has scooped the award for investment in the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2022.

Cameron Ventures Ltd was founded in 1999 - and is the owner of a portfolio of hotels serving the East of England.

The family owned group has hotels in Diss, Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket and Ipswich.

Cameron Ventures Group receive their award. Cllr John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, second right. Picture: Richard Marsham

The Investing in West Suffolk Award recognises an individual or business which has played an important role in enhancing West Suffolk.

The winner has also shown how they continue to invest by creating employment opportunities and developing their corporate and social responsibility.

Cameron Ventures has shown impressive post-pandemic growth, with significant community engagement and local employment opportunities under the leadership of Brian Keane.

West Suffolk Council sponsored the Investing in West Suffolk Award

Its new head office in Mildenhall has doubled in staff as the company invests into property and employment across the district.