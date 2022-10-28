Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds has been honoured for its longstanding work in West Suffolk.

The theatre picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award in The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards on October 14, held at the Apex.

This award is presented to an individual or an organisation which has contributed to the growth and success of West Suffolk.

Lifetime Achievement Award winner Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, with Jaynic managing director, Nic Rumsey, far right, and event host Glodie Sayers, far left. Picture: Richard Marsham

Winners of this award have a truly outstanding level of achievement across all judging criteria.

The award is for those that have made a positive difference to the area, with pioneering ideas and approaches with a sustainable and lasting business model.

The Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds is a widely recognised, major cultural and social asset for West Suffolk’s culture, heritage and tourism.

Over the last five years alone, its has reached more than 300,000 people through performing arts and creative learning as well as partnering with community organisations and supporting vulnerable people, such as survivors of domestic abuse and the homeless.

The Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds was originally founded in 1819.

Highly commended

Unisurge International Ltd serves 600 delivery points nationwide and operates a fleet of over 23 vehicles delivering medical devices.

Based in Newmarket, its contribution to healthcare has significantly driven down costs to NHS trusts and allows for better use of human resources in hospitals.

Lifetime Achievement Award - Highly Commended - Unisurge International Ltd

It has changed the way hospitals operate and converted a traditional style of pre-operative preparation.

This has led the business to grow to an employer of more than 300 people, since 2004.

Amir Farboud is the company’s CEO and has extensive experience in the health service.

