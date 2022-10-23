A community interest company which brings people closer to nature won the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards' Contribution to Community title

This award recognises a business or business person who has made a positive contribution to the local community; making an extra effort to bring the community together by going out of their way to help others.

West Suffolk Hive, based in Bury St Edmunds, has created a family-centred community space in a natural environment, designed to improve the wellbeing of the community, and to share skills and knowledge. They collected their award at the annual awards ceremony on October 1

West Suffolk Hive CIC were presented with their award by Andy Jukes, head of customer engagement at Cambridge Building Society. Richard Marsham

The community interest company has developed an eco community centre where it hosts workshops and outdoors educational sessions for the community, such as free support groups, online education and social meet-ups that have been a lifeline to many families through the pandemic.

Highly Commended

The Cock Horse Inn has been a pillar in the Lavenham community over the last two years.

The pub aims to reinstate family values and has made every effort to get to know local community.

The pub’s achievements are extensive. Amongst others, it has provided takeaways, including meals to isolating, vulnerable members of the community, during the pandemic.

Highly Commended - The Cock Horse Inn

It has also organised a donation hub for the Ukraine Appeal and offers free children’s meals during the school holidays. The pub is a great example of a Suffolk country pub.

The Cambridge Building Society sponsored the Contribution to the Community Award

