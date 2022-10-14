More news, no ads

The winners of this year's Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business have been announced.

More than 250 business people from across the district attended a sell-out event at the Apex venue in Bury St Edmunds tonight for the annual awards ceremony.

The awards evening, now in its 11th year, has become one of the region’s most respected and best attended gatherings in the business event calender.

Host Goldie Sayers with The Bury Free Press Business Award winners 2022. Picture: Richard Marsham

There were record entries this year with entries and nominations, across 11 categories, from start-up to lifetime achievement.

The gala black-tie evening showcases the most inspiring business minds across the length and breadth of West Suffolk.

The evening, the finale of the the West Suffolk Business festival provides a golden opportunity to share our vision to raise the profile of enterprising and innovative companies.

Winners receive an industry recognised award, local publicity and an advertising prize.

Now a successful businesswoman, Goldie Sayers, 11-time British javelin champion, three-time Olympian and British record holder, hosted the evening.

The 2022 Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Award winners:

West Suffolk Innovation Award

(sponsored by Treatt PLC)

Winner: Grid 2 - Net Zero & West Suffolk College, Bury St Edmunds

Employee of the Year

(sponsored by West Suffolk College)

Winner: Claire Sadler - Your Telemarketing Ltd, Bury St Edmunds

Customer Service Award

(sponsored by Our Bury St Edmunds - Business Improvement District)

Winner: The Angel Hotel, Bury St Edmunds

Highly Commended - Shuffle Board Game Café, Bury St Edmunds

Best New Start-Up

(sponsored by Menta)

Winner: Shuffle Board Game Café, Bury St Edmunds

Highly Commended: West Suffolk Hive CIC, Bury St Edmunds

Business Leader of the Year

(sponsored by Ashtons Legal)

Winner: Roland Hollings - A&R Haulage (UK), Risby

Highly Commended: Laura Morrison - Your Telemarketing Ltd, Bury St Edmunds

Contribution to the Community

(sponsored by The Cambridge Building Society)

Winner: West Suffolk Hive CIC, Bury St Edmunds

Highly Commended: The Cock Horse Inn, Lavenham

Apprentice / Trainee of the Year

(sponsored by WS Training

Winner: Louise Bolden - Orwell Housing, Suffolk

Highly Commended: Shannon Quinn - Otway Capital, Fornham All Saints

Green Award

(sponsored by Iliffe Media Ltd

Winner Roadfill Limited, Haverhill

Highly Commended: Still Good Food, Bury St Edmunds

Investing in West Suffolk Award

(sponsored by West Suffolk Council)

Winner: Cameron Ventures Group, Mildenhall

Business of the Year

(sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce West Suffolk)

Winner: Cameron Ventures Group, Mildenhall

Highly Commended: Portable Space Ltd, Suffolk

The Lifetime Achievement Award

(sponsored by Jaynic)

Winner: Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

Highly Commended: Unisurge International Ltd, Newmarket