A candle maker, a boxing accessory business, a livestock producer and a mobile coffee shop and treat bar.

These were the stall holders who scooped top prize at a Young Market Trader of the Year competition in this week.

The young entrepreneurs were are all competing in the Bury St Edmunds round of the competition, run by the National Market Traders Federation.

Chris Morris, Bury Free Press business reporter, Mike Kirkham, business support and marketing officer for Our Bury St Edmunds, Jordan Warne, J ess Pratt, Hannah Evans and Amanda Hodgett, Alan Hassell, manager, the Arc Shopping Centre

The qualifying rounds take place in Bury and Haverhill. The wider regional round will also take place in Bury next month, before the final in Stratford-upon-Avon in August.

The winners, along with 12 others who were highly commended, go to through to the regional round.

A total of 29 young traders, aged between 16 and 30-years-old, took part on Wednesday, in Cornhill. They came from across Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

Hannah Evans, of the Lavender and Lilac Candle co, winner of the Arts and Crafts section

Former West Suffolk College student, Hannah Evans, 20, of Stowmarket, won the arts and crafts section, with her Lavender and Lilac Candle Co stall selling candles, wax melts, burners and gift boxes.

Jess Pratt, 24, of Haughley, won the food and drink category, with her Morsi’s stall, a converted horsebox, selling allergen-free treats and coffee.

Amanda Hodgett, 29, won the grocery category with her Meadow and Woodland Livestock stall, which sells rare breed and traditional pork and lamb products.

Jordan Warne, 30, from Felixstowe, won the general retail category, with his Box A Ball stall, which sells a boxing and fitness trainer Jordan designed himself during a visit to China, as well as boxing accessories.

Jess Pratt, of Morsi’s, winner of the Food and Drink category

The local and regional heats are supported by West Suffolk Council, which supplies tables, gazebos and covers insurance costs.

Sharon Fairweather, markets development officer, said: “It was great to see so many young people taking part.

“We had around 10 to 12 more entrants this year illustrating what an attractive place to trade, Bury St Edmunds is. I hope all the young traders learned something and enjoyed their day.”

Amanda Hodgett, of Meadow and Woodland Livestock, winner of the General Retail category

Most of the young traders run their business full-time or part-time. Some are already regulars at local markets, shows and festivals, while others have just begun their journey or are trying out markets for the first time

The judges were Chris Morris, business reporter for the Bury Free Press, Mike Kirkham, business support and marketing officer for Our Bury St Edmunds, and Alan Hassell, manager for the arc Shopping Centre.

Jordan Warne, Box A Ball, winner of the General Retail category

Highly commended were: Emily Kline, Emily & Louise, Hannha Turner, Hannah’s Handmakes, Jodie Bloom, Oophic Adornments, Sian Tipple, Preloved Reloved Kids, Holly Maskell-Carr, DearLove Limited, Charlotte Miller, Charlotte Emily Artist, Lucinda Jacobs, Knotty Cinders Macrame, Perry Runswick, Bad Boi Burritos, Olivia Washington, Olivia’s Curiosities, Sophie Aris, Handmade Galore, Jessica Moulsher, Jessica Sian Illustration, Tiffancy Spark, Tiff’s Tempting Treats and Ryan Goode, Licenced to Grill.

The young traders were judged on originality, quality, knowledge, pricing, cleanliness, merchandising, stock levels, professionalism, communication and sales skills.