An apprentice who turned her life around to become a team supervisor has won a much-prized Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Award.

Louise Bolden is a Level 3 Team Leader Supervisor apprentice with WS Training at Next Steps.

The Apprentice/Trainee of the Year award challenges top apprentices across West Suffolk to show how they have made a difference to their organisations.

Kirstie Wright, CEO WS Training, presents the award to Louise Bolden. Picture: Richard Marsham

The award recognises an apprentice or trainee who has made a positive start to their careers, and are clearly one to watch in the future.

Louise has been clean from addiction for seven and a half years after turning her life around in residential rehabilitation and gone from strength-to-strength ever since.

Louise wanted to have a sense of giving back and found this by becoming an ambassador for other apprentices.

She is tenacious and inspires others to learn.

During her time as an apprentice, Louise has experienced incredible personal and professional development.

She collected her award at the ceremony on October 14 at the Apex venue.

Highly Commended

Shannon Quinn joined the accounts team at Otway Capital in 2020, aged 17.

Unfortunately, Shannon couldn’t make the awards and it was collected on her behalf by colleagues from the Fornham All Saints-based business.

Highly Commended - Shannon Quinn. Her award was collected by a colleague

Shannon has been proactive, focused and remained entirely self taught throughout the pandemic. Shannon has demonstrated a supportive attitude and indicated her potential for a remarkable career.

Her eagerness and enthusiasm to learn has helped her to reach her Level 3 Accountant qualification and she has grown in confidence every day.