Two men have been arrested following the theft of a Jeep in Red Lodge.

They were detained following a burglary in Fern Way, which occurred between March 22 and April 6.

During this incident, a set of keys for a black Jeep were taken by the intruders.

Two men were arrested following an incident on April 6.

On April 6, the Jeep itself was reported stolen.

Today, a 44-year-old man from Thetford and a 24-year-old man from Red Lodge were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor-vehicle.

The Thetford man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A or C drugs.

The pair were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.