Suspects arrested over Red Lodge Fern Way burglary and theft of Jeep
Published: 16:25, 13 April 2022
| Updated: 17:37, 13 April 2022
Two men have been arrested following the theft of a Jeep in Red Lodge.
They were detained following a burglary in Fern Way, which occurred between March 22 and April 6.
During this incident, a set of keys for a black Jeep were taken by the intruders.
On April 6, the Jeep itself was reported stolen.
Today, a 44-year-old man from Thetford and a 24-year-old man from Red Lodge were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor-vehicle.
The Thetford man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A or C drugs.
The pair were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.