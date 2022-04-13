Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Suspects arrested over Red Lodge Fern Way burglary and theft of Jeep

By Charlie Masters
Published: 16:25, 13 April 2022
 | Updated: 17:37, 13 April 2022

Two men have been arrested following the theft of a Jeep in Red Lodge.

They were detained following a burglary in Fern Way, which occurred between March 22 and April 6.

During this incident, a set of keys for a black Jeep were taken by the intruders.

Two men were arrested following an incident on April 6.
On April 6, the Jeep itself was reported stolen.

Today, a 44-year-old man from Thetford and a 24-year-old man from Red Lodge were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor-vehicle.

The Thetford man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A or C drugs.

The pair were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

