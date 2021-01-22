The NHS trust which provides mental health and learning disability services in Norfolk and Suffolk has been told it must improve two parts of its service.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust 'must make more progress to ensure patient safety,' according to the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The watchdog has today published a critical report, following an inspection in November last year, which culminated in two 'requires improvement' ratings.

This inspection was only into two core services by the trust: Its crisis services, and its acute wards for working age adults. The trust was considered short of its legal requirements of meeting both of these.

The trust is responsible for mental health operations in Norfolk and Suffolk.

This does not classify as an overall rating with the CQC modifying how it inspects sites during the Covid-19 pandemic. The most recent overall rating was also 'requires improvement'.

The trust is responsible for around 13 centres, scattered around both counties.

The organisation found improvements had been made since their previous inspection in October 2019, but not enough to lift the trust out of 'requires improvement'.

Stuart Dunn, CQC head of hospital inspection for mental and community health services, said: “I welcome the improvements that have been made in the services that we assessed, but the trust has further work to do to ensure that these services meet standards that people should be able to expect.

“The services did not always manage risks well. This had led to patients self-harming on the trust’s acute wards for working-aged adults.

“Patients waited too long for assessment in its mental health crisis service, and staff in this service did not always maintain comprehensive records about people’s medication. This service’s care was impaired by a high number of vacancies.

“Both services should make better use of debriefings following incidents, such as when staff had restrained patients to prevent them from harming themselves and others. Learnings, identified through debriefings, should be shared across the organisation to help it improve.

“However, we saw a number of areas of improvement and new good practice – and it is clear the trust and members of its staff are working hard to maintain progress."

The CQC has handed the trust a list of areas for improvement.

“Staff told us that they felt more listened to by the trust, and we saw evidence of an improving culture," Mr Dunn added.

“Patient areas were clean and well equipped, and measures had been implemented to protect people from Covid-19.

“Staff knew how to protect people from abuse, and they told us that they felt empowered to speak up when they had concerns about issues that could affect people’s care and wellbeing.

“Following the inspection, we reported our findings to the trust. We continue to monitor it closely to ensure that patients receive safe and effective care and treatment.”

Efforts

Diane Hull, chief nurse at NSFT said: “We’re pleased the CQC recognised the efforts of our hardworking staff and recognised improvements in several areas, including the positive steps being taken by our crisis teams to support our local hospitals’ emergency departments, and how our partnership working is ensuring people receive the right help when they experience a mental health crisis.

“We also recognise the challenges in the report and have put actions in place to address the CQC’s concerns, including increasing staffing in our first response service, recruiting staff to specifically support

a reduction of self-harm, and we will soon opening an additional 20 beds for older adults in Norwich.”

For more health news, click here.