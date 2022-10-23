Acting Chief Constable of Suffolk Constabulary Rachel Kearton looks back on the major events of recent weeks.

The role of a police officer is often dangerous and it is with much sadness that a recent incident (on the B1112 in Eriswell) involving two west Suffolk police officers has overshadowed other work in the past few weeks.

These colleagues were responding to an emergency call when they were involved in a road accident, as a result of which they are both in hospital with multiple injuries.

Suffolk is very much a family force, and many of my officers and staff were shocked by what happened.

The messages of support and good wishes from the public have been heart-warming.

My thoughts are also with the two officers and their families at this time.

It is vital the force recognises the challenging nature of operational policing and the hazardous environments in which we often have to work.

As Chief Constable it is my job to do everything possible to provide the right equipment, training, technology, and support for staff to do their jobs safety and do them well.

St Edmundsbury Cathedral held a county service of commemoration and thanksgiving for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Mecha Morton

Much of September was taken up with policing of the events surrounding the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II and Bury St Edmunds hosted the county memorial service at St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

Both the proclamation and the memorial service were attended by large numbers of the community with officers from the safer neighbourhood team present for engagement and safety.

MP Jo Churchill also met with police, Havebury Housing and residents from Nelson Road to discuss a former resident and action that could be taken to prevent his return when he leaves prison next year, as well as some other perceived issues in the locality.

This shows a consistent approach to partnership working ensuring we have the right interested parties for appropriate decision making.

Louise and Jillu Nash. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Elsewhere, we continue to investigate the tragic deaths of Jillu and Louise Nash that took place on September 8 in the Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield.

A 46-year-old man was detained at the scene. He has now been charged with two counts of murder.

The local community have been understandably shocked by the events and we have deployed local policing resources to engage with the community.

Our thoughts are with those who knew Jillu and Louise.

Meanwhile in Haverhill, a multi-agency approach continues to have a positive impact on youth related crime and disorder across the town.

Over the summer months, police have prioritised reports involving a small minority of young people who have committed offences ranging from anti-social behaviour (ASB) to robbery.

The ongoing operation has disrupted a significant number of associations, isolating the key parties.

A number of arrests and police interviews have taken place, with stringent bail conditions put in place to prevent those involved from committing further offences.

Partners are supporting the families involved, assist in the adherence of bail conditions and look for sustainable, long-term solutions with two individuals being relocated out of area.

Whilst this operation remains in place, police are satisfied that the multi-faceted approach has seen a significant reduction in demand and will continue to closely monitor the situation before declaring it a success.

The Stowmarket Safer Neighbourhood Team priorities for this month include focussing on ASB and drug use in the areas of Gainsborough Road and the recreation ground in the town.

We will be taking robust and proactive action against the perpetrators.

This will include targeted patrols and the use of other teams available to us to achieve this.

Throughout the summer, I’m pleased to say that we were really busy with a lot of community engagement activity.

This gives us a chance to meet the local people we look after, talk about anything affecting them, provide crime prevention advice or sometimes, just have a chat. This has included the family ‘fun day’ in Stowmarket, fetes across the area, cycle marking in Thurston and of course our regular ‘street meet’ in Stowmarket.

Our cadets were very happy to once again take part in the ‘My Wish Soapbox’ challenge in Bury St Edmunds at the start of September.

Everyone had a great day, and in the end we finished sixth out of twelve competitors.

Elsewhere, in September, the Stowmarket SNT were pleased to be joined by a local reporter who had a chance to see what we get up to on a daily basis.

He got to meet the team and was able to come along and get involved.

In Forest Heath Pc Richard Smith, our new community engagement officer, has started and has already been out and visible in different parts of the community also attending some parish council meetings.

He has been creating links with several schools to ensure we are linked in with different age ranges.

This will hopefully assist in reducing further incidents of serious youth ASB in the future.

A large cannabis grow was found in an address in Beck Row with approximately, 300 plants recovered and the equipment dismantled and seized.

The person on scene was arrested and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

In Newmarket we disrupted a county line drug dealer who had cuckooed a vulnerable adult male.

He was detained by officers and found in possession of two large packages of illegal substances.

This also improved our intelligence line and allowed for good joined-up working with officers from the Met Police and our Serious Crime Disruption Team.