The Met Office is warning that Suffolk could be in line for severe thunderstorms later today.

After hot temperatures in August and early September, rain is now looking set to dominate our weather.

The yellow warnings come into force from 1pm today and run until 6am tomorrow morning.

Thunderstorms could hit Suffolk in the next 18 hours.

A Met Office spokesman warned: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur.”

Meanwhile, experts are warning that almost a month’s rain could fall on other parts of the UK today.

Homes and businesses in the south-west of England and Wales could be in danger of flooding quickly in “torrential downpours”, although the risk is said to be low, as up to 70mm of rain falls in a few hours in some spots. The September average rainfall for the region is 92.45mm.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said the region has already seen some rain fall but it is expected to get worse later this weekend.

Cloudy conditions are expected in unaffected areas, with a possibility of sunny spells that are “likely to be fairly limited”, while temperatures are not set to top the low 20s.