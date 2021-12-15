Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

RAF Lakenheath welcomes new generation of US F-35A aircraft after six year wait

By Paul Derrick
Published: 19:05, 15 December 2021
 | Updated: 19:06, 15 December 2021

A Suffolk airbase has welcomed a new generation of aircraft - an arrival six years in the making.

RAF Lakenheath was chosen in 2015 to host the first US F-35A squadrons in Europe based on close ties with the RAF, its infrastructure and training opportunities.

The F-35A Lightning II aircraft will belong to the 495th Fighter Squadron, which was nicknamed the 'Valkyries' during a voting contest in 2020.

The US F-35A jets have started arriving at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders
The US F-35A jets have started arriving at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders

The new F-35 squadron will consist of 24 aircraft, delivered in phases.

Gen. Jeff Harrigian, US Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, said: “Our coalition forces train and fight in the most dynamic theater, requiring the most advanced platforms.

“The Valkyries are leading our F-35 integration across Europe. We’ve come a long way, and now we’re extending our reach as a coalition force and what we will accomplish together.”

Lt. Col. Ian McLaughlin, 495th Fighter Squadron commander, added: “Valkyries epitomizes the force’s move toward more inclusivity and equally represents the fifth-generation stealth fighter’s air superiority.

"Like the Valkyries themselves, we’ll be vital to determining the fate of our adversaries in the battlespace."

