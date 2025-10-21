Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Ministry of Defence working with US Air Force on new facilities at RAF Lakenheath

By Joao Santos, Local Democracy Reporter
-
joao.santos@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:17, 21 October 2025
 | Updated: 10:26, 21 October 2025

The Ministry of Defence is working with the US Air Force on new facilities at a military base.

Three separate planning applications have been submitted to West Suffolk Council by the MOD for new facilities at RAF Lakenheath, in Brandon Road.

Although no details were revealed, the application's description refers to a munitions facility, a conventional munitions project and precision guided missiles.

Three applications have been submitted for new facilities at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Mark Westley
Three applications have been submitted for new facilities at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Mark Westley

A MoD spokesperson: "We are working with our US Air Force partners on plans for new facilities at RAF Lakenheath."

A decision on all three applications is expected by December 3.

Bury St Edmunds Mildenhall Newmarket Planning Politics Suffolk Homepage Joao Santos, Local Democracy Reporter