The Ministry of Defence is working with the US Air Force on new facilities at a military base.

Three separate planning applications have been submitted to West Suffolk Council by the MOD for new facilities at RAF Lakenheath, in Brandon Road.

Although no details were revealed, the application's description refers to a munitions facility, a conventional munitions project and precision guided missiles.

Three applications have been submitted for new facilities at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Mark Westley

A MoD spokesperson: "We are working with our US Air Force partners on plans for new facilities at RAF Lakenheath."

A decision on all three applications is expected by December 3.