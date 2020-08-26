Missing Mildenhall woman Anne Hutchinson found 'safe and well'
Published: 12:48, 26 August 2020
| Updated: 20:48, 26 August 2020
A missing 74-year-old woman from Mildenhall has been found.
Anne Hutchinson was reported missing on Monday, August 24 shortly before 9.45pm.
Tonight, Suffolk Police confirmed she had been found 'safe and well'.
The police thanked the public for their help.
