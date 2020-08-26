Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Missing Mildenhall woman Anne Hutchinson found 'safe and well'

By Paul Derrick
Published: 12:48, 26 August 2020
 | Updated: 20:48, 26 August 2020

A missing 74-year-old woman from Mildenhall has been found.

Anne Hutchinson was reported missing on Monday, August 24 shortly before 9.45pm.

Tonight, Suffolk Police confirmed she had been found 'safe and well'.

Anne Hutchinson
The police thanked the public for their help.

