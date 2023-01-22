Parts of Suffolk will be hit by fog again tomorrow, with the Met Office having issued a yellow warning for the western area of the county.

The fog is expected to be significant, as far east as Stanton and Elmswell, with areas such as Stowmarket missing the worst of the conditions.

The warning is currently in place from midnight tonight until 11am.

Fog is returning tomorrow. (61989475)

Cold conditions are expected to persist in the early part of next week.