Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stanton, Elmswell and western parts of Suffolk to experience further fog tomorrow with yellow warning issued

By Craig Bradshaw
-
craig.bradshaw@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:32, 22 January 2023
 | Updated: 16:51, 22 January 2023

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Parts of Suffolk will be hit by fog again tomorrow, with the Met Office having issued a yellow warning for the western area of the county.

The fog is expected to be significant, as far east as Stanton and Elmswell, with areas such as Stowmarket missing the worst of the conditions.

The warning is currently in place from midnight tonight until 11am.

Fog is returning tomorrow. (61989475)
Fog is returning tomorrow. (61989475)

Cold conditions are expected to persist in the early part of next week.

Bury St Edmunds Lakenheath Mildenhall Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Thetford Weather Craig Bradshaw