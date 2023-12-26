We’ve once again looked back through our archives to offer a glimpse into the past of Suffolk’s pubs.

They were featured in Bury Free Press supplement Cheers! in the 80s and 90s.

There may be some you recognise.

The Plough in Hundon and Red Lion at Belchamp Otten

The Fox in Garboldisham and Rising Sun in Isleham

The Flower Pot in Brandon and Flintknappers in Brandon

The Swan in Clare and The Red Lion Inn in Horseheath

The Crown in Stowupland and Crown Hotel in Mundford

The Harlequin in Sudbury and The Cock in Kentford

The Bull in Troston and Bucks Head in Thwaite

The Swan in Great Henny and Duke William in Metfield

The Crown Inn in Hartest and Clare Hotel in Clare

Cock Inn in Kentford and The Highbury Barn in Great Cornard

The Cutter Inn in Ely and Dog and Partridge in Bury St Edmunds

The Anchor in Sudbury and The Bridge Hosue in Brandon

Among those featured are The Falcon and The Rising Sun.