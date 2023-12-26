Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

More pictures of pubs in the Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Haverhill, Sudbury and Thetford areas from the 80s and 90s

By Paul Derrick
-
Published: 05:00, 26 December 2023

We’ve once again looked back through our archives to offer a glimpse into the past of Suffolk’s pubs.

They were featured in Bury Free Press supplement Cheers! in the 80s and 90s.

There may be some you recognise.

The Plough in Hundon and Red Lion at Belchamp Otten
The Plough in Hundon and Red Lion at Belchamp Otten
The Fox in Garboldisham and Rising Sun in Isleham
The Fox in Garboldisham and Rising Sun in Isleham
The Flower Pot in Brandon and Flintknappers in Brandon
The Flower Pot in Brandon and Flintknappers in Brandon
The Swan in Clare and The Red Lion Inn in Horseheath
The Swan in Clare and The Red Lion Inn in Horseheath
The Crown in Stowupland and Crown Hotel in Mundford
The Crown in Stowupland and Crown Hotel in Mundford
The Harlequin in Sudbury and The Cock in Kentford
The Harlequin in Sudbury and The Cock in Kentford
The Bull in Troston and Bucks Head in Thwaite
The Bull in Troston and Bucks Head in Thwaite
The Swan in Great Henny and Duke William in Metfield
The Swan in Great Henny and Duke William in Metfield
The Crown Inn in Hartest and Clare Hotel in Clare
The Crown Inn in Hartest and Clare Hotel in Clare
Cock Inn in Kentford and The Highbury Barn in Great Cornard
Cock Inn in Kentford and The Highbury Barn in Great Cornard
The Cutter Inn in Ely and Dog and Partridge in Bury St Edmunds
The Cutter Inn in Ely and Dog and Partridge in Bury St Edmunds
The Anchor in Sudbury and The Bridge Hosue in Brandon
The Anchor in Sudbury and The Bridge Hosue in Brandon

For more images from Cheers! click here.

SuffolkNews has also compiled an interactive map of the lost pubs of Bury St Edmunds.

Among those featured are The Falcon and The Rising Sun.

