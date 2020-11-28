A phone line set up to provide immediate help to anyone experiencing a mental health difficulty during lockdown has been used by more than 25,000 across Norfolk and Suffolk.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust partnered with the local CCG to set-up the service seven months ago. Around half of the calls have led to an individual receiving or being recommended for support.

Dr John Hague, of the CCG, said: “It’s so important that we all have the opportunity talk with someone when experiencing adverse mental health issues, and the fact that this phone line operates 24/7 means that opportunity is always available.”

The phone line is available in Norfolk and Suffolk (Stock image)

The CCG has also reported this week a low number of two and three year olds taking up a flu vaccination this year. Health chiefs have urged parents to not ignore the quick and painless procedure.

24-hour helpline: 0808 196 3494

