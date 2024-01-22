The strong winds of Storm Isha have caused havoc in Suffolk as reports of power cuts and fallen trees continue.

Suffolk Highways has received more than 50 reports of fallen trees in the county including in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

Eastgate Street in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened after a tree fell onto the road in the early hours.

UK Power Networks are investigating homes being without power in Suffolk. Picture: iStock

Homes in Mendham and St Cross South, near Harleston, have been left without power according to UK Power Networks.

Engineers are working to fix the issue, with the power expected to be back on between 3pm and 4pm.