Bosses at a Suffolk hospital trust have told its longest-waiting patients that they are working ‘incredibly hard’ to see them as quickly as possible.

The reassurance from Dr Ewen Cameron, CEO of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, has been published in papers released ahead of a open trust board meeting taking place tomorrow (Friday, September 29).

Dr Cameron said: “While we are working very hard to clear our waiting lists, we have been impacted by the ongoing industrial action.”

CEO of WSNFT Dr Ewen Cameron. Pictures: Suffolk News

He added: “At the end of August, there were 57 patients waiting more than 78 weeks.

“Looking forward to our goal of significantly reducing those waiting more than 65 weeks by March 2024, at the end of August, there were 566 patients in this bracket.

“I would like to reassure our longest-waiting patients that we are working incredibly hard to see you as quickly as possible.”

Dr Ewen Cameron will speak at WSNFT meeting. Picture: Mark Westley

WSNFT runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket Hospital, Dr Cameron believes the coming winter months will be pivotal for the hospitals and community services.

He said: “We know this autumn and winter, like the ones before it, will bring with it many challenges which we are preparing diligently for.

“There is the continued British Medical Association (BMA) junior doctor and consultant industrial action, a rise in the prevalence of the new BA.2.86 Covid-19 variant, as well as the increased risk of flu within our communities, patients and staff.”

Dr Cameron said he supports ‘our colleagues’ legal right to take strike action’ but hopes the BMA and government can reach an agreement soon, so the focus can be placed on improving services.

The entrance to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Suffolk News

During last week’s joint BMA strike action, Matt Keeling, deputy chief operating officer for WSNFT, said: “The ongoing industrial action has impacted our overall ability to work through our backlog of long-waiting patients.

“However, I would like these patients to know that we are working incredibly hard to see them as soon as possible.”

Further BMA strikes are scheduled for next week.

The trust are offering all of their employees the Covid-19 and flu vaccines earlier than planned to help protect them against the illnesses – which can affect the workforce during the autumn and winter months.

Dr Cameron will spend time at tomorrow’s meeting discussing the recent outcome of the Lucy Letby trial.

He said: “ We have been shocked and appalled by this case and I would like to reassure parents and families about the high quality and safe care we provide in our neonatal services.

“We take speaking up incredibly seriously and will work to implement the recommendations from the inquiry at the earliest opportunity.”