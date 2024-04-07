More than 70 lifestyle businesses in Suffolk have made it to the regional finals of a prestigious competition.

The Muddy Stilettos Awards is back for its 11th year and is inviting members of the public to vote for their favourite shortlisted business for Suffolk and Cambridge in 21 lifestyle categories.

A total of 74 businesses from Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Ipswich, Lowestoft, Newmarket, Beccles, Felixtowe, Sudbury and all over the county have been nominated.

Nine businesses from Bury St Edmunds have been nominated.

Muddy Stilettos is the biggest luxury lifestyle site outside London which reaches 3.8 million women every month across 28 counties.

The chance to vote for the regional finals closes at 1pm on April 18 and the winners will be announced on May 2.

Every regional winner will go forward to the ‘Winner of Winners’ National Muddy Awards for the chance to be crowned overall winner in their category.

Nine businesses in Ipswich have been nominated. Picture: Ash Jones

Find the full list of all the nominees from Suffolk below and click this link to cast your votes.

Best Arts, Culture and Theatre

- Ipswich Regent Theatre

- Marina Theatre in Lowestoft

- Snape Maltings

- Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

- Thorington Theatre in Saxmundham

Best Bar

- La Vida Showbar in Framlingham

- Verve Bar and Restaurant in Bury

Best Beauty Salon / Clinic

- G.A.B Gabriella's Aesthetics and Beauty in Lowestoft

- Lift Beauty Clinic in Ipswich

- Look Wright Aesthetics in Ipswich

- Lumiere Aesthetics in Newmarket

Best Boutique Stay

- The Four Bells Glamping in Hawstead

- Hippersons Boatyard in Beccles

- Ringshall Grange

- The Farmstead in Easton

Best Café

- Bay Tree Café in Bury

- Kesgrave Kitchen

- Old School Coffee in Beccles

- The Lakehouse Café in Stowmarket

Best Casual Dining

- Beach Street in Felixstowe

- ICE Restaurant in Bury

- The Pantry in Newmarket

Best Children’s Business

- Awe & Wonder Parenting with Calm in Bury

- Fox and Bramble in Ipswich and Felixstowe

- World of Play in Ixworth

Best Destination Pub

- Kettleburgh Chequers

- The Moon & Mushroom in Swilland

- The Peacock Inn in Chelsworth

- The Queen's Head in Bramfield

Best Event Venue

- All Manor of Events in Ipswich

- Bruisyard Country Estate in Saxmundham

- Elms Barn in Beccles

- High Lodge Leisure in Darsham

Best Family Attraction

- Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park in Ipswich

Best Farmshop/Deli

- Friday Street Farm Shop in Saxmundham

- Hollow Trees Farm Shop in Semer

Best Fitness Instructor

- Beth Willis and Sam Emery from Infinite Potential Fitness in Stowmarket

Best Florist

- Peony and Peach in Ipswich

- Sally's Floral Studio in Lakenheath

- The Fleur Girl in Rendlesham

Best Hair Salon

- Cabello Hair and Beauty in Halesworth

- Hairkandi in Newmarket

- Hummingbird Hair in Beccles

Best Hotel

- Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa in Newmarket

- Salthouse Harbour Hotel in Ipswich

- Seckford Hall Hotel and Spa in Woodbridge

Best Lifestyle Store

- Chaffinch in Woodbridge

- Mutha Maker in Bury

- The Garden Room Shop at Blackthorpe Barn in Rougham

Best Local Food/Drink Producer

- Brownie and the Bean in Redgrave

- Little Pig Bakery in Stonham Aspal

- Nethergate Brewery in Long Melford

- Rumour Coffee Co. in Beccles

- Shotley Vineyard in Ipswich

Best Restaurant

- Lark in Bury

- The Suffolk in Aldeburgh

Best Wine and Beer Specialist

- The Wine Cellar in Bury

- Vino Gusto in Bury

- YouDrink Bottle Shop and Taproom in Halesworth

Best Women’s Fashion/Accessories

- Collen and Clare in Southwold

- Emily Mortimer Jewellery in Woodbridge

- Hangers Boutique in Clare

- Imarri in Sudbury

Best Yoga/Pilates Studio

- HD Core and More in Kesgrave