There was more traffic chaos on the A14 between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket this afternoon following a three-car crash.

Officers were called to the westbound route, at Higham, with traffic queuing back to Risby, at about 4pm after reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Two vehicles ended up in the central reservation, while another is on the slip-road.

There are delays on the A14 at Risby after a three-car crash. Picture: Google

One lane is blocked, although traffic is able to flow through the second lane.

However, officers have warned of delays.

Recovery teams were called as one of the cars needed to be recovered.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

The route reopened shortly before 5.30pm.