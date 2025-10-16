More work is needed to prevent the deaths of those who are homeless as Suffolk's figures worsen, a charity has warned.

An annual report released by the Museum of Homelessness charity revealed some eight people died in Suffolk while being homeless in 2024, more than the seven reported the year before.

The Dying Homeless project showed some 96 people died in the East of England, compared to 68 in 2023, with figures for the whole of the UK totalling 1611, nearly 300 more than the year before.

Eight people died in Suffolk in 2024 while homeless. Photo: iStock

Gill Taylor, the project's strategic lead, said although local authorities seemed to be taking the issue more seriously, with better reporting and prevention, turning the tide needed more than better counting.

She said: "We remember with love all those who died and continue our work in solidarity with bereaved loved ones and the homeless community.”

In the county, the report showed five people died in Ipswich, while three died in West Suffolk.

Bradley Smith, charity manager of Ipswich Outreach, said: We are always so saddened to hear about the loss of anyone but especially those who we may have been in contact with.

"Sadly, we cannot reach everyone with all the services they need but do all we can to encourage engagement with others.”

The charity runs a soup kitchen six days a week, in Elms Street, Ipswich, at 7.30pm, as a source of food and comfort — they can be contacted here.

Ipswich Borough Council was approached for comment.

David Bonnett, a trustee of the Bury Drop In charity, said: "Any death is tragic but for a community like ours, a small community, we are seeing a disproportionate number of deaths.

"We are there to support people, we are there for the homeless and vulnerable."

Those needing help from Bury Drop In can contact them here.

Cllr Richard O’Driscoll, West Suffolk Council's housing lead, encouraged anyone who sees, or suspects someone is, rough sleeping to get in touch with the council's service.

According to the council, all three who died were in temporary accommodation.

He said: "I am hugely saddened to hear about the number of homeless people who have died in the last year, and I am committed to doing all that this Council can to prevent such tragedies.

"We are continuing to invest in temporary accommodation and a service tailored to offer support to individuals based on their needs."

West Suffolk Council helped prevent some 200 households from becoming homeless in the past year and helped another 141 out of homelessness.