Former health secretary Matt Hancock has set up his own TV company after appearances on two reality TV shows.

The West Suffolk MP, who lost the Tory whip over his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, has already said he will stand down at the next general election.

The creation of television programming and broadcasting company Greenhazel, first reported by the Sunday People, suggests Mr Hancock hopes for more TV opportunities.

Matt Hancock is setting up a new TV company

Mr Hancock is listed as the sole director of the firm which was registered with Companies House in January at an address in Newmarket.

Mr Hancock’s stint in the Australian jungle on the ITV reality show earned him £320,000 last year, of which £10,000 was donated to charity.

He also earned £45,000 for taking part in Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. That's due to air later this year - no date has been announced for the show.

Matt Hancock's fall from grace

Mr Hancock was health secretary for nearly three years but resigned in June 2021 after it emerged he had broken his own Covid-19 guidance by kissing and embracing aide Gina Coladangelo in his office.

Ms Coladangelo greeted Mr Hancock when he left the jungle in third place and was by his side in the audience of ITV skating show Dancing On Ice earlier this month.

His regular TV appearances even prompted Brit awards host Mo Gilligan to joke that his next venture would be Love Island during the February 11 ceremony.

Matt Hancock at the heart of government during the pandemic

“I’ve had a word with security, do not worry, Matt Hancock will not be here but you’ll catch him on some show,” the comedian said.

“He’ll be on Casa Amor tomorrow night.”

Mr Hancock’s appearance on I’m a Celeb was criticised by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other top Tories, as well as mocked by some fellow MPs. Locally, Newmarket Town Council asked for him to step down. Haverhill Town Council was similarly irked by his appearance on the show.

More than 1,000 complaints were made to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom over his participation.

Mr Hancock said he made donations to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and the British Dyslexia Association from his fee, adding that the £10,000 he gave away was more than his monthly salary as a MP which is around £7,000 per month.

Records on the MPs’ register of interests also showed he had been paid £48,000 for an interview and the serialisation of his book, Pandemic Diaries, in the Daily Mail and Mail On Sunday newspapers.

Mr Hancock is due to give evidence to an inquiry into the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in the summer.