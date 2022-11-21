Another night in the jungle is in store for West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock as he survived yet another public vote in ITV1's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here this evening.

The fact the politician failed to watch a pot of cooking rice – spoiling his campmates' breakfast – did not lead to him being evicted.

Comedian Seann Walsh said: "Matt did cause a bit of an upset and forgot that the rice was being cooked. I don't remember there being so many problems with the cooking when Charlene was here."

But Matt claimed 'all was well' as only one packet of rice was spoiled as a result of his failure.

Actress Sue Cleaver said: "Not watching the rice and beans is a no-no. Naughty Matt Hancock."

Elsewhere Matt was keen to take part in the trial 'Boiling Point – The Return', but having already completed a similar challenge stepped aside to allow Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner to have a turn.

After Owen won nine stars the campmates ate a dinner of crustaceans

Meanwhile, actor Babatundé Aléshé and Seann did their best to win dingo dollars and treats for the camp from Kiosk Kev in the Catch My Match challenge.

They returned to camp with a bowl of Love Hearts.

"It shows how much people wanted sugar that no one read theirs," said Seann.

After dinner, campmates danced around the fire wearing their 'tight pants' over their trousers and dancing in a made-up game.

"At this point, I was dying inside," admitted DJ Chris Moyles.

Ant and Dec went into the camp to announce on live television who had been evicted – with Sue and Boy George in the final two – however Matt's set was safe, with Sue eventually named the third person to leave the jungle after 17 nights.

Sue said: "My time is done," before sitting down for her eviction interview with the show's hosts.

