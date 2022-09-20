West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has pledged to fight a bus company's controversial decision to axe services to two towns.

Stagecoach has revealed 18 of its routes will be withdrawn, including the 11/X11 from Cambridge, which stops in Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds.

Route 12, which travels between Cambridge and Ely, also stopping in Newmarket, will also be scrapped.

Bury St Edmunds bus station, where the 11/X11 route ends. Picture: Mecha Morton

It says the services are 'unsustainable' but Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said the vital rural bus networks should be protected.

This afternoon, Mr Hancock said he was deeply concerned at the move which had sparked a flood of emails from worried constituents.

He noted that more than 2,300 people had signed a petition against the decision.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock. Picture: Mecha Morton

Mr Hancock said: "These services provide a lifeline to so many people, and their removal will not only have a huge and detrimental effect on the local community but on the environment too.

"From children and young adults attending college to the elderly who rely on these important services to get around. Their proposed removal is not acceptable.

"It was made out of the blue and with no consultation. I want to reassure all those with concerns that I am in touch with Stagecoach and will do all I can to fight for the services people need."

For a full list of service changes and cancellations, click here.

Changes are scheduled to come into force on October 30.